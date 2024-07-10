Police investigating after man stabbed in Lancaster on two separate occasions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an appeal after a man was stabbed in Lancaster on two separate occasions.

Police said they were called after a man in his 20s was stabbed outside Greens Pub, North Road at shortly before 2am on Saturday, June 29.

The victim suffered a slash wound to his cheek.

The attacker ran off towards Chapel Street.

Police are also investigating a second stabbing involving the same victim on St Leonard’s Gate at about 6.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 9).

On this occasion he suffered a cut to his hand.

A 42-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in custody.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1002 of July 1 or email [email protected].