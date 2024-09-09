Police investigate wildlife crimes after badger and cub found dead near North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force is investigating potential wildlife crimes after a badger was found dead with injuries from a snare.

Its body was discovered on the B6479 road into Horton in Ribblesdale from Studfold.

However, a vet has checked the injuries and confirmed they were not caused by a collision with a vehicle, but will have been caused by a snare trap.

A few weeks ago in the same location, a badger cub was found dead on the road, but it was too badly damaged after being run over multiple times to identify the cause of death.

Under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992, it is illegal to intentionally snare badgers, and killing of badgers is also an offence.

If anyone knows anything about the snaring or dumping of this or any other badger, please contact North Yorkshire Police Rural Task Force on 101 quoting reference number

12240162133 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.