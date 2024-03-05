Police investigate sudden death of 11-year-old boy in Lancaster
Police said they were called by the ambulance service at 12.04pm on Saturday (March 2, 2024) to an address on Greenset Close in Lancaster to a report of a sudden death.
Emergency services attended the address and found an 11-year-old boy unresponsive.
Sadly he was later pronounced dead.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the coroner has been informed.
A police investigation is ongoing and the boy’s family are being supported by officers.
A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this incredibly sad time.
"If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 0527 of March 2.”