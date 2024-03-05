Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said they were called by the ambulance service at 12.04pm on Saturday (March 2, 2024) to an address on Greenset Close in Lancaster to a report of a sudden death.

Emergency services attended the address and found an 11-year-old boy unresponsive.

Sadly he was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the sudden death of an 11-year-old boy in Lancaster.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the coroner has been informed.

A police investigation is ongoing and the boy’s family are being supported by officers.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this incredibly sad time.