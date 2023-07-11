News you can trust since 1837
Police investigate Snapchat video which shows cat being thrown off cliff in Carnforth

Police say they are aware of a video posted on social media which appears to show an act of cruelty to a cat in the Carnforth area.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST

Lancaster Guardian reporters have viewed the video, also posted on Facebook, which is extremely distressing and shows a male throwing a cat from the top of a high cliff or quarry into water.

It is unclear whether the black and white cat was already dead before it was thrown from the cliff.

People who had viewed the video on Snapchat had been sharing their disgust at the cruel act.

The Snapchat showing the male about to throw the cat off a cliff which we have partially obscured because it could be too upsetting to view.The Snapchat showing the male about to throw the cat off a cliff which we have partially obscured because it could be too upsetting to view.
A concerned member of the public also sent the distressing video to the Met Police who tweeted that they had passed the matter on to Lancashire Police this morning.

Lancashire police said it is a matter which they are investigating and they are establishing the exact circumstances and where it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1803 of July 10, 2023.

The RSPCA have also been contacted for comment.