News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Police investigate Morecambe train station platform fire

Police are reviewing CCTV at Morecambe train station after a fire broke out.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read

They received a report of a fire on the platform at the train station on Saturday afternoon (June 10).

Picture released by British Transport Police show a wooden planter damaged by fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are investigating the cause and looking at CCTV at the station.

The planter that was consumed by fire at Morecambe train station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.The planter that was consumed by fire at Morecambe train station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.
The planter that was consumed by fire at Morecambe train station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.
Most Popular

BTP Lancashire BTP Lancs tweeted on June 10: “Report received of a fire on the platform of #Morecambe Station this afternoon.

"We’re investigating the cause and will be reviewing #CCTV.”

The planter that was consumed by fire at Morecambe train station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.The planter that was consumed by fire at Morecambe train station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.
The planter that was consumed by fire at Morecambe train station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.