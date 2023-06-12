Police investigate Morecambe train station platform fire
Police are reviewing CCTV at Morecambe train station after a fire broke out.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
They received a report of a fire on the platform at the train station on Saturday afternoon (June 10).
Picture released by British Transport Police show a wooden planter damaged by fire.
Police are investigating the cause and looking at CCTV at the station.
BTP Lancashire BTP Lancs tweeted on June 10: “Report received of a fire on the platform of #Morecambe Station this afternoon.
"We’re investigating the cause and will be reviewing #CCTV.”