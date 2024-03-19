Police investigate assault in Lancaster after man has ‘substance’ thrown at him

Police are investigating an assault in Lancaster after a man had a 'substance' thrown at him.

Police said they were called to Willow Lane, Lancaster, at 2pm today to a report a man had a substance thrown at him.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

As part of the police investigation, Willow Lane between Wharfedale Road and Gerrard Street, was closed for a time.

The road has since reopened.