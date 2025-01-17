Police investigate after two cars broken into in North Yorkshire town

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Jan 2025, 10:04 BST
Two cars were broken into in a North Yorkshire town.

Police said that overnight from Wednesday, January 15 to Thursday, January 16, two cars were broken into on Mill Close and Marshfield Road.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have any other relevant information, please call 101 and quoting reference 12250009210.

A police spokesperson said: “The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting targeted patrols in the area over the coming days and weeks in order to provide some reassurance and to

prevent further offences.”

