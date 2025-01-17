Police investigate after two cars broken into in North Yorkshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two cars were broken into in a North Yorkshire town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that overnight from Wednesday, January 15 to Thursday, January 16, two cars were broken into on Mill Close and Marshfield Road.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have any other relevant information, please call 101 and quoting reference 12250009210.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting targeted patrols in the area over the coming days and weeks in order to provide some reassurance and to

prevent further offences.”