Do you know where your local knife bin is?

Today (Monday November 13) marks the launch of Operation Sceptre – a national knife crime week of action that will run until Sunday November 19 2023.

There are knife bins across the county which are a safe way to dispose of any bladed articles.

You can find your nearest ones here:

Police have installed knife bins in Lancaster and Morecambe. Picture from Lancashire Police.

*Under Carlisle Bridge, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2RX

*Near youth centre, Central Drive, Morecambe, LA4 4DE

Activity taking place across the county will aim to protect, prevent, and educate young people from being involved in violent crimes.

The Lancashire Violence Reduction Network (VRN) will be using Home Office Grip funding to coordinate increased police activity including high visibility patrols, weapon sweeps and engagement sessions.

They will also be working with Trading Standards to carry out test purchasing and educate businesses on the laws around selling knives.

The week of action is also an opportunity for people to surrender any weapons at one of the Violence Reduction Network’s surrender bins which are permanently located across the county.

Chief Inspector and VRN Operational Lead, Dave Oldfield said: “Knife crime continues to be an issue not just in Lancashire but across the country and it’s not something that one agency or organisation alone can fix. Operation Sceptre is a chance for ongoing activity to be intensified and the work of all organisations to be highlighted to create a more joined up approach.”

“The Lancashire Violence Reduction Network is proud to be working alongside the Lancashire Constabulary and other partners to protect the public and communities and prevent knife crime. This activity includes surrender bins, high visibility police presence in hotspot areas, weapon sweeps for hidden or discarded knives, test purchasing and engaging with young people in schools and community organisations.”

“We all have a part to play in preventing knife crime and I’d urge anyone that knows someone who might be carrying a knife or carrying a knife themselves to use one of our surrender bins across the county.”

During the last Operation Sceptre (May 2023), over 7,000 young people were engaged with during education talks around the consequences of carrying a knife, over 120 arrests were made, and 1,105 weapons were taken off the streets.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: “Cracking down on those who carry knives is vital to keeping our streets safe. The focused activity that Operation Sceptre sees across Lancashire builds on the tireless work around the clock by officers to remove the dangerous weapons from communities and protect the public.

"The carrying of knives is not acceptable and every one that is confiscated by the police, or surrendered at a designated place, is one less potential victim. Education around the dangers is important, especially with young people, but targeting offenders and getting their weapons removed from our streets has to continue to happen.

"After securing funding for the continued, important work of the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, I will continue to support them and ensure the Chief Constable has the resources he needs to proactively tackle knife crime and other violent crime, bringing offenders to justice."

If you have any information about knife crime in Lancashire, contact the police on 101 or report anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.