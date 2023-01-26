Police incident on Ridge in Lancaster – residents told not to leave their homes
Residents of Patterdale Road in Lancaster have been told to stay in their homes by police due to an ongoing incident.
An eyewitness told the Lancaster Guardian that Patterdale Road in Lancaster was taped off at both ends with crime scene tape and police were at both ends of the street.
Police have apparently asked for back up officers because an officer from Fleetwood was at the scene this morning.
A resident of Patterdale Road for many years said she heard what sounded like fireworks in the area last night.
The eyewitness said: “I have a friend who lives on Patterdale Road and she has been told she must remain in her property unless she has an essential appointment.”
Ridge Square shops have also been cordoned off and buses and traffic are being diverted.
We have contacted police for a comment.
More to follow...