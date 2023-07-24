Police in CCTV appeal after theft from handbag at M6 services near Lancaster
Do you recognise this man?
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Police want to speak with him in relation to a theft from Marks and Spencer’s on the northbound side of Forton Services on the M6 near Lancaster.
A purse and phone were taken from a staff member’s handbag in an office on the premises at around 10.10pm on June 20.
A police spokesperson said: “We appreciate this CCTV isn’t of the highest quality, but if you do recognise this man, call 101 or report online quoting log 1693 of June 20, 2023.”