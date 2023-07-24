News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Police in CCTV appeal after theft from handbag at M6 services near Lancaster

Do you recognise this man?
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Police are looking to speak to this man about a theft from an M&S store at Forton Services (Image: Lancaster Area Police/Facebook)Police are looking to speak to this man about a theft from an M&S store at Forton Services (Image: Lancaster Area Police/Facebook)
Police are looking to speak to this man about a theft from an M&S store at Forton Services (Image: Lancaster Area Police/Facebook)

Police want to speak with him in relation to a theft from Marks and Spencer’s on the northbound side of Forton Services on the M6 near Lancaster.

A purse and phone were taken from a staff member’s handbag in an office on the premises at around 10.10pm on June 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We appreciate this CCTV isn’t of the highest quality, but if you do recognise this man, call 101 or report online quoting log 1693 of June 20, 2023.”