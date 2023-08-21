Police said they were made aware of the racist and homophobic graffiti sprayed around the Morecambe area, including the War Memorial, on Saturday, August 19, which they believe was done to cause offence.

Chief Inspector Dave Hannan said: “This is an appalling offence, and the writing of racist and homophobic graffiti will not be tolerated. We are working hard to bring the offenders to justice.

“From the locations of the damage and existing CCTV we believe the individual has moved through Euston Road, Victoria Street, Northumberland Street and along the Promenade including the War Memorial. We believe the incidents happened in the early morning, around 1am.

Police want to speak to this person captured on CCTV in connection with racist and homophobic graffiti being sprayed around Morecambe. Picture from Lancashire Police.

“I appreciate the image we have provided is hard to work with, which is why we need your help. Any footage you have, doorbell or dashcam, could help us retrace their steps further. If you have any information, footage, or anything that you think may help us with this investigation, please contact 101 quoting log number 386 of 19th August. Someone out there knows who did this, and we could strongly encourage anyone to come forward with information.

“I want to thank the community for their continued support. Our local neighbourhood teams will be out in the area, so please do speak to them if you have any concerns."

Councillor Caroline Jackson, chair of the Lancaster District Community Safety Partnership, said: “We were utterly appalled and disgusted by yet more cases of malicious graffiti in Morecambe over the weekend, particularly by that which defaced Morecambe’s War Memorial.

“This attack on our community shows complete disrespect for all those who care deeply about this town, for those who run businesses and attract visitors and for those heroes of past and present who were willing to give their lives in its defence. Let it be known that criminal behaviour such as this is not wanted here and in no way reflects the values of those who live here.