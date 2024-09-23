Police in CCTV appeal after assault in Lancaster nightclub

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:13 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 14:37 BST
Police want to speak to this man captured on CCTV in connection with an assault in a Lancaster nightclub.
Police want to speak to this man captured on CCTV in connection with an assault in a Lancaster nightclub.
Police have just released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault.

Police received a report of a serious assault in Generation night club on Brock Street in Lancaster.

It was reported to have happened just after the Euros final, at around 1am on Monday July 15 2024.

A 19 year old suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now want your help.”

Please call 101 quoting log 0379 of July 15.