Police want to speak to this man captured on CCTV in connection with an assault in a Lancaster nightclub.

Police received a report of a serious assault in Generation night club on Brock Street in Lancaster.

It was reported to have happened just after the Euros final, at around 1am on Monday July 15 2024.

A 19 year old suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now want your help.”

Please call 101 quoting log 0379 of July 15.