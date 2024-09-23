Police in CCTV appeal after assault in Lancaster nightclub
Police have just released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault.
Police received a report of a serious assault in Generation night club on Brock Street in Lancaster.
It was reported to have happened just after the Euros final, at around 1am on Monday July 15 2024.
A 19 year old suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.
A spokesman for police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now want your help.”
Please call 101 quoting log 0379 of July 15.