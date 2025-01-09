Police hunt wanted sex offender who has links to Morecambe and Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are asking for help from the public to find a man who has been on the run for three weeks.

Thomas Clough, 37, is a sex offender wanted by police after breaching his notification requirements.

Clough is wanted after failing to notify officers of his address.

He is 6ft tall, and of slim build. He is likely to be with a black whippet type dog, and may now have a bushy beard.

Clough has links to Blackpool, Morecambe, Lancaster, and Workington, Cumbria.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 343 of December 19 2024.