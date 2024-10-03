Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are looking for a man wanted for recall to prison and failure to notify police of his address.

Richard Rogers, 44, is 5ft 11in tall, and has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Rogers has connections to Lancaster, Blackpool, and the Kings Heath area of Birmingham.

For any sightings of Rogers, or if you have any information that could help police, please call 101 or email [email protected].