Police hunt ‘scruffy’ man after pensioner’s bag snatched in Morecambe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said it happened around 2.10pm on Wednesday July 17 at the Aldi store on Marine Road.
A woman in her 70s was in her car leaving Aldi and was turning on to Marine Road, when a man leaned into the open passenger window and asked for money.
When the woman refused, the man reached inside the car and took the handbag from the front seat despite her attempts to stop him.
A member of the public intervened and challenged the man, who threw the bag at him and walked off towards Morrisons.
He is described as being of scruffy appearance and wearing tracksuit trousers.
Police want to the trace a young man wearing shorts who intervened and helped get the handbag back.
If you witnessed the incident or have information, please email [email protected] or contact 101 – quoting log 1240 of July 18 2024.