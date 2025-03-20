Police hunt prisoner who escaped prison van whilst being transported to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court

Police are hunting for a prisoner who escaped from a prison van on the motorway on the way to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.

Police need help finding Jamie Cooper after he escaped from a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 on Wednesday, (March 19).

Police said that at 8.54am on March 19 they received a report of a man absconding from the vehicle conveying prisoners to Lancaster Magistrates Court.

This was reported to have happened on the M55, near to junction 2, near to Catforth.

The man has been identified as 33-year-old Jamie Cooper, from Blackpool, and police are now appealing for help to trace him.

Cooper is 5ft 7in, of a medium build with short, cropped hair and is thought to be wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

Cooper has links to Blackpool and Bolton.

A police spokesman said: “We know that this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that incidents like these are extremely rare in Lancashire and it is something we are taking incredibly seriously.

“Searches and an investigation are ongoing, and you will see an increase in our officers in the area as they continue their enquiries.

"If you have any concerns, please do approach them as they are out and about.

“If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but call 999 and let us know straight away.

“If you can assist our enquiries in any way, please get in contact with us on 101 quoting log 0237 of March 19.”