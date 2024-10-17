Police hunt man captured on CCTV after parking meter machine thefts in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 12:34 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with parking meter machine thefts in Lancaster and Morecambe.
Police have released a CCTV image in a bid to identify a man in relation to a spate of thefts from parking meter machines in Morecambe and Lancaster.

A police spokesman said: “We appreciate this image is not the best of quality but someone may know this man.

Call police on 101 with any information or email [email protected].

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report crime online to them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

