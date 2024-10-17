Police hunt man captured on CCTV after parking meter machine thefts in Lancaster and Morecambe
Police have released a CCTV image in a bid to identify a man in relation to a spate of thefts from parking meter machines in Morecambe and Lancaster.
A police spokesman said: “We appreciate this image is not the best of quality but someone may know this man.
Call police on 101 with any information or email [email protected].
Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report crime online to them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously