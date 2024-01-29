Police hunt for wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashley Barratt, 35, from Blackburn, is also wanted for failing for comply with notification requirements.

It is believed that Barratt is in Blackburn, but he also has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

Barratt is of medium build and has brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...