Police hunt for prisoner continues after he escaped from prison van on way to Lancaster Magistrates' Court

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Jamie Cooper, who absconded from a prison van on March 19.

Police said that at 8.54am on Wednesday, (March 19) they received a report of a man absconding from a GEOAmey vehicle taking prisoners from Blackpool custody to Lancaster Magistrates Court.

This happened on the M55, near to junction 2, close to Catforth.

The last confirmed sighting of Cooper, 33, was in the early hours of Thursday morning in Blackpool.

There have also been sightings in Preston and in Bolton on Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper has links to Bolton and Blackpool.

The image just released by police shows Cooper being escorted from police custody to the GEOAmey van.

Cooper, from Blackpool, is 5ft 7in, medium build with short, cropped hair and was wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers when he left custody.

A police spokesman said: “As our search for Cooper continues, we want to reassure you that we are committed to finding Cooper and bringing him to justice.

“We have a dedicated team of both uniformed officers and detectives searching for Cooper and running an investigation.

"You may see them out and about as they continue to conduct these enquiries and if you have any concerns or information, please do approach them.

"If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but call 999 and let police know straight away.

“If you can assist police enquiries in any other way, please get in contact on 101 quoting log 0237 of March 19.”