Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have put out an appeal following reports of a man trying to get into properties in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last few weeks, police have received reports of a male approaching the back of properties in the Bare and Torrisholme area between 6p and 11pm, and attempting to gain access.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, and wearing a white hooded toggle jacket with a black balaclava and black trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact [email protected].

Morecambe Police want to track down a man seen trying to get into properties in the Bare and Torrisholme area.

Police have also issued the following advice to help keep you and your property safe.

Close and lock your doors and windows at all times.

Hide all keys, including car keys, out of sight and away from the letterbox – remember a device could be used to hook keys through the letterbox.

Fit an intruder alarm in a visible place and test it frequently.

Consider installing security lights.

Leave a radio or light on timer and draw the curtains when you go out at night to make your property look occupied.

Store any high value items, like jewellery and passports, in a secure place or safe.

Always call 999 in an emergency.