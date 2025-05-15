Police hunt duo after man knocked unconscious in Lancaster

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with an assault in Lancaster.

They would like to speak to the duo as part of enquiries into an assault on Church Street, Lancaster.

It happened at around 12.05am on Saturday May 10 outside Los Banditos.

A man in his 20s was punched in the face and knocked unconscious shortly after leaving Squires Pool Hall where he had been playing pool.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

If you recognise the two men in the image or have information as to who they might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0029 of May 10– or email [email protected].