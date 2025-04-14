Police horses patrol in Lancaster after anti-social behaviour and teenage boy being assaulted outside cinema
Police said they received a report of an assault on Anchor Lane, Lancaster, at around 1pm on April 10.
It was reported that a teenage boy was assaulted following an altercation in the cinema.
The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries and has since been discharged.
Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 0591 of April 10.
Lancashire Mounted Police said on Facebook: “Hutton and Rosehill were part of a patrol to tackle anti-social behaviour.
“There have been reports this week of several incidents when individuals have left the cinema after watching Minecraft.
"These have included incidents of damage and assaults.
“But luckily tonight they’ve helped keep things on track and are happy to report there were no issues!”