Police give big thanks to people who helped pensioner who tripped and injured himself on Morecambe street
Police have thanked members of the public who helped a pensioner after he tripped on a Morecambe street and banged his head.
A spokesperson for Morecambe Police said: “Big thank you to the members of the public and the community nurse who gave first aid and supported an elderly man who had tripped over and banged his head on Lord Street earlier this evening (Saturday, June 22).
"Fantastic work! Great to see people stopping and taking time to help.
“Police took the man up to the hospital to get him checked out. He was so thankful for everyone’s help and support.”