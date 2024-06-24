Police give big thanks to people who helped pensioner who tripped and injured himself on Morecambe street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have thanked members of the public who helped a pensioner after he tripped on a Morecambe street and banged his head.

A spokesperson for Morecambe Police said: “Big thank you to the members of the public and the community nurse who gave first aid and supported an elderly man who had tripped over and banged his head on Lord Street earlier this evening (Saturday, June 22).

"Fantastic work! Great to see people stopping and taking time to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...