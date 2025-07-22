Police get new motorbike fleet to tackle anti-social behaviour in Lancaster and Morecambe and across county

Lancashire Constabulary’s drive to crack down on anti-social behaviour has stepped up a gear with the introduction of a new fleet of specialist motorcycles.

Six on and off-road bikes, equipped with lights and sirens, will support officers working on Operation Centurion, a county-wide initiative targeting anti-social behaviour including the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters, and general motorbike nuisance.

Since its launch in July 2023, the operation has already led to the seizure of 805 nuisance bikes and now, with new equipment, police are stepping up their efforts.

Funded by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, the fleet includes two BMW F800GSs and four Honda CRF300s.

From left, Inspector Steve Scott from Lancashire Constabulary's Specialist Operations Unit with Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

These bikes will allow specially trained officers to patrol areas previously difficult to access with standard vehicles.

Each year, Lancashire Police receive around 4,000 reports of motorcycle-related nuisance and illegal e-bike use.

The issue consistently ranks among the top concerns in Lancashire Talking community surveys.

In addition, there has been a rise in serious collisions involving both petrol and electric bikes, with some resulting in life-changing injuries or fatalities.

The deployment of the new bikes coincides with a surge in enforcement and engagement activity as part of the national Safer Streets Summer campaign.

Inspector Steve Scott from Lancashire Constabulary’s Specialist Operations Unit said: “The public are telling us that nuisance bikes and e-bikes are a concern and we see for ourselves the devastation they can cause when ridden illegally, so it’s only right that we act.

“This includes delivering education packages in schools and colleges as well as public engagement activities to highlight the law around some of these vehicles.

"However, enforcement is required too if we are to keep pedestrians and other road users safe from illegal riding.

“We’ve already done a lot of good work to tackle the issue with hundreds of bikes seized but this new equipment will enable us extend patrols and access more of the places where we know these vehicles are being ridden illegally and quite often very dangerously.

“My message to the public is simple: know the law and ride legally or face the crushing consequences - seeing your bike seized and squashed, as well as potential court proceedings and an impact on your driving licence.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “I’m proud to fund these specialist bikes in direct response to concerns raised by residents across Lancashire.

"The reckless and illegal use of e-bikes and similar vehicles has led to tragic consequences both locally and nationally. Since taking office, I’ve pushed for stronger laws, and I welcome the new powers in the Crime and Policing Bill that make it easier to seize illegally used vehicles.

"I’ll continue working to ensure officers have the tools they need and to advocate for the strongest possible legislation to keep our communities safe.”

Lancashire Police continue to work closely with local councils, housing associations, and other partners to tackle all forms of anti-social behaviour.

To report issues or find out more, visit the dedicated ASB page at https://www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb/

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. You can also call 101 or 999 in an emergency.