Police foil shoplifters getaway and find jars of coffee and washing tablets worth £1k stolen from Garstang shops

Two shoplifters were arrested after stealing from businesses in Garstang and found to have a boot full of stolen items.

Police said two people thought it was a good idea to steal from business premises in Garstang on June 13.

Some prompt action from the businesses, neighbourhood policing officers, immediate response officers and roads policing officers spoilt the getaway.

Police took a picture of the stolen items in the car boot which were jars of coffee, washing tablets and alcohol.

After some effort to return the stock to the rightful owners some fast scanning calculated the stolen haul to be in excess of £1k.