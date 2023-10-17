News you can trust since 1837
Police found a stolen van in Lancaster this morning (Tuesday October 17).
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
West Rural Task Force located the stolen vehicle on false plates in Lancaster and it was recovered hopefully to be returned to its owner.

Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “Stolen van on false plates located and recovered in Lancaster by West Rural Task Force this morning.

"Our enquiries continue.

"If you do notice any unfamiliar vehicles parked up and not moving please report them to local authority or us (101 or online).”