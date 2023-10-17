Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Rural Task Force located the stolen vehicle on false plates in Lancaster and it was recovered hopefully to be returned to its owner.

Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “Stolen van on false plates located and recovered in Lancaster by West Rural Task Force this morning.

"Our enquiries continue.

