Police find large cannabis farm after Morecambe town centre raid
Police who raided a building in Morecambe town centre found a cannabis farm across four floors of the property.
The local neighbourhood policing team and the urban task force team executed a warrant in Morecambe town centre today, (Tuesday).
They found a sophisticated cannabis farm across four floors in the building.
A police spokesman said: “We can only do this with your help and information. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects linked to this cannabis farm.”
Email PC 8161 Foster at [email protected] with any concerns or information.