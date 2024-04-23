Police find large cannabis farm after Morecambe town centre raid

Police who raided a building in Morecambe town centre found a cannabis farm across four floors of the property.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:46 BST
Police who executed a warrant on a building in Morecambe town centre found a large cannabis farm.Police who executed a warrant on a building in Morecambe town centre found a large cannabis farm.
Police who executed a warrant on a building in Morecambe town centre found a large cannabis farm.

The local neighbourhood policing team and the urban task force team executed a warrant in Morecambe town centre today, (Tuesday).

They found a sophisticated cannabis farm across four floors in the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We can only do this with your help and information. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects linked to this cannabis farm.”

Email PC 8161 Foster at [email protected] with any concerns or information.