Police explain why they slapped tickets on caravans on Morecambe promenade

Morecambe police have explained why they issued fines to unattended and unoccupied caravans on the promenade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week they issued eight tickets to caravans for obstruction.

A police spokesman said: “You may remember last week we told you about activity we undertook to address unattended and unoccupied caravans on Morecambe prom (namely, issuing fines).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It sparked a lot of discussion, so we wanted to make a dedicated post to address some of the concerns and questions raised.

Caravans were towed from Morecambe promenade after causing an obstruction.

“We are able to take action against these caravans through Section 99 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, which primarily deals with the removal of vehicles that are illegally, obstructively, or dangerously parked, or abandoned or broken down.

"This does not include people who have just pulled up for 15 minutes to grab a quick bite to eat on their way up to the Lakes.

"We apply s99 to caravans which have been unattached and unattended for some time. This is because they cause obstructions in the road which, in busy and 30/40mph areas, can pose dangerous risks. For example, the caravans we fined last week were for obstruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“S99 also empowers authorities to remove vehicles in these situations and make regulations for their removal and disposal, and we did this last week too.

"Two caravans which had been left unattended for quite some time, were removed due to safety concerns. The caravans were in poor condition, were not secured and have no lights on, making them a hazard to other road users.

“The caravans along the front are mentioned to us on a weekly basis, as is often a topic of discussion in PACT meetings (Police and Community Together).

"We are acting on what the public tell us are safety concerns for Morecambe. And no, towing caravans does not mean we are not also dealing with other issues in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have many different teams in Morecambe who address various community concerns.

“We know this is a rather lengthy post so thank you for taking the time to read it, but we thought it was important to address some of the questions that came up last week.”