News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police dog sniffs out bike thieves after stolen motorcycle dumped in Lancaster park

A police dog has helped track down three people who were riding a stolen motorbike round a Lancaster park.
By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read

Last night (July 12) police were made aware of a stolen motorbike being ridden around Williamson Park.

Quick thinking PCSO’s closed the park and waited for PD Bozzie to arrive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three offenders had dumped the bike and fled, probably thinking they had got away with it.

PC Bozzie helped catch three bike thieves who dumped a stolen motorbike in a Lancaster park. Picture from Lancashire Police.PC Bozzie helped catch three bike thieves who dumped a stolen motorbike in a Lancaster park. Picture from Lancashire Police.
PC Bozzie helped catch three bike thieves who dumped a stolen motorbike in a Lancaster park. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Most Popular

Bozzie was soon on the scent and went from the park down through the grammar school, then through a large residential area onto the canal.

Here one suspect was detained by police.

Bozzie then got back to it and continued through more streets until they reached the skatepark then it was onto the cycle track where two further men were sighted and upon seeing Bozzie and the police officers they wisely surrendered.

Police said: “Fantastic result by all involved and thank you to the member of the public who initially called in.”