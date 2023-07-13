Police dog sniffs out bike thieves after stolen motorcycle dumped in Lancaster park
Last night (July 12) police were made aware of a stolen motorbike being ridden around Williamson Park.
Quick thinking PCSO’s closed the park and waited for PD Bozzie to arrive.
The three offenders had dumped the bike and fled, probably thinking they had got away with it.
Bozzie was soon on the scent and went from the park down through the grammar school, then through a large residential area onto the canal.
Here one suspect was detained by police.
Bozzie then got back to it and continued through more streets until they reached the skatepark then it was onto the cycle track where two further men were sighted and upon seeing Bozzie and the police officers they wisely surrendered.
Police said: “Fantastic result by all involved and thank you to the member of the public who initially called in.”