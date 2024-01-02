News you can trust since 1837
Police discover cannabis farm in Lancaster property

Three people have been arrested after police discovered what they described as a ‘large scale cannabis grow’ in a building in the Lancaster district.
By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 18:07 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 18:07 GMT
Lancaster and Morecambe Area Police said the discovery came about thanks to intelligence and information from the local communities

The three people who were arrested were located within the building where the cannabis has been growing.

A police spokesperson said: “We will continue to target this type of criminal activity and appreciate any information, no matter how small you think it could be.”