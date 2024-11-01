Police discover 10kg of cannabis worth £100k in car stopped at Lancaster motorway services

By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Nov 2024, 09:54 BST
When you stop at the service station, you’d expect to pick up a sandwich, perhaps a cup of coffee, or some snacks for your journey...

What you wouldn’t expect to find is 10kg of cannabis estimated to be worth around £100,000.

Well, that’s what police found when they stopped a silver Ford C-MAX at Forton Services, at around 12.55pm on (October 30).

​Police said a 30-year-old man from Lanarkshire, Scotland, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and driving whilst disqualified.

Police discovered 10kg of cannabis in shopping bags in a car they stopped at Forton Services.placeholder image
​James Brannan, 30, of Broughton Place, Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, Scotland was later charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – Cannabis and driving whilst disqualified.

He was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court on October 31.

