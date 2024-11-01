Police discover 10kg of cannabis worth £100k in car stopped at Lancaster motorway services
What you wouldn’t expect to find is 10kg of cannabis estimated to be worth around £100,000.
Well, that’s what police found when they stopped a silver Ford C-MAX at Forton Services, at around 12.55pm on (October 30).
Police said a 30-year-old man from Lanarkshire, Scotland, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and driving whilst disqualified.
James Brannan, 30, of Broughton Place, Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, Scotland was later charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – Cannabis and driving whilst disqualified.
He was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court on October 31.