Police crackdown on e-bike delivery riders in Lancaster city centre
Lancaster BID raised the issue and said in their newsletter|: “A recent issue has been the high numbers of delivery riders on e-bikes within the pedestrian area of the city centre.
"When raised with the area Policing team, we were pleased to hear confirmation of a quick response.
"A targetted action has already taken place issuing multiple warnings that bikes are not permitted in the pedestrian area and risk being confiscated.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Some of the Lancaster PCSOs stopped courier drivers coming through the pedestrian zone on their bikes, and verbally advised them they cannot ride them in the pedestrian zone.
"This seems to have reduced the amount of them riding through the pedestrian zone. No bikes have been seized.”
Lancaster BID asked people to let them know of specific locations where this remains an issue.