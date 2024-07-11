Police crackdown on e-bike delivery riders in Lancaster city centre

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:40 GMT
Police are clamping down on delivery riders on e-bikes in the pedestrianised area of Lancaster city centre after a number of complaints to Lancaster BID.

Lancaster BID raised the issue and said in their newsletter|: “A recent issue has been the high numbers of delivery riders on e-bikes within the pedestrian area of the city centre.

"When raised with the area Policing team, we were pleased to hear confirmation of a quick response.

"A targetted action has already taken place issuing multiple warnings that bikes are not permitted in the pedestrian area and risk being confiscated.”

Lancaster's Market Square is a pedestrianised area in the city centre.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Some of the Lancaster PCSOs stopped courier drivers coming through the pedestrian zone on their bikes, and verbally advised them they cannot ride them in the pedestrian zone.

"This seems to have reduced the amount of them riding through the pedestrian zone. No bikes have been seized.”

Lancaster BID asked people to let them know of specific locations where this remains an issue.

