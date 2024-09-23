Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour and street drinkers in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have been cracking down on anti-social behaviour and street drinkers in Lancaster city centre.

Police were out in response to concerns raised around street drinkers and youths causing anti-social behaviour along with vehicles, including e-bikes, driving through the pedestrianised areas.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “After alcohol was seized, tickets issued to drivers ignoring the "no motor vehicles" signs and an e-bike compounded, the message seems to have got through.

Officers were out all weekend in the city centre.