Police crack down on drug dealing on Marsh Estate in Lancaster
A police spokesman said: “We wanted to update you on some work we've been doing on the Marsh Estate.
“The local community has expressed concerns around a small minority on the estate engaging in drug dealing.
“As a result we've coordinated the Urban Task Force, Neighbourhood Policing Team, Response and Mounted Branch to focus on the problem.
“A summary of the highlights are as follows:
*Three drug warrants executed
*One vehicle seized and the driver reported for motoring offences
*Eight arrests for drug supply offences
*One remanded in prison awaiting sentencing
*Two on bail awaiting Crown Prosecution Service charging authority
*The others remain under investigation while further enquiries are made
*Mounted branch patrols
*Three premises served with eviction notices
*Numerous stop searches on and around the estate
“We will continue to robustly target those involved and will provide further updates on convictions and sentences in due course.”