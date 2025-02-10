Police crack down on drug dealing on Marsh Estate in Lancaster

Police are continuing their crackdown on the Marsh Estate in Lancaster after residents expressed concerns about drug dealing.

A police spokesman said: “We wanted to update you on some work we've been doing on the Marsh Estate.

“The local community has expressed concerns around a small minority on the estate engaging in drug dealing.

“As a result we've coordinated the Urban Task Force, Neighbourhood Policing Team, Response and Mounted Branch to focus on the problem.

“A summary of the highlights are as follows:

*Three drug warrants executed

*One vehicle seized and the driver reported for motoring offences

*Eight arrests for drug supply offences

*One remanded in prison awaiting sentencing

*Two on bail awaiting Crown Prosecution Service charging authority

*The others remain under investigation while further enquiries are made

*Mounted branch patrols

*Three premises served with eviction notices

*Numerous stop searches on and around the estate

“We will continue to robustly target those involved and will provide further updates on convictions and sentences in due course.”

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.