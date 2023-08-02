Police continue investigation into Morecambe club fire which killed two men

John McCartney, 60, and 70-year-old Philip Townsend, known as Tony, died in the blaze at Gordon Working Men's Club in Morecambe, in October 2019.

Two people were previously convicted of safety breaches at Preston Crown Court.

The jury inquest into the deaths was held in June but Area Coroner Chris Long was forced to abandon the inquest and discharge the jury, after hearing evidence from a witness who was a customer of the club.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at the Gordon Working Mens Club in Morecambe. Picture by Thomas Beresford.

Mr Long referred the deaths back to Lancashire Constabulary who were asked to look again at the circumstances of the deaths.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said in June: “Fresh evidence was presented to the inquest.

"The coroner has referred the matter back to the Constabulary and as a result we will examine that evidence further.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of the two men who sadly died as a result of the fire.”

Police said today that the investigation into the Gordon club incident is still ongoing.

In January 2023 a mother and son who ran the club were found guilty of fire safety breaches.

Heather Goffin, 55, admitted 13 charges and was jailed for eight months while Callum Goffin, 26, admitted to six charges and was handed a six-month jail term, suspended for 12 months.

The fire at the Gordon Working Men’s Club in Springfield Street in Morecambe broke out at 2.45pm on October 9, 2019.

Ten fire engines, including appliances from Cumbria, two helicopters and three ambulances were called to the blaze.

In the aftermath, investigators discovered a significant number of fire safety breaches, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said in court.