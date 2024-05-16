Police continue appealing for information on missing man last seen in village near Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing Nigel Redshaw who has not been seen for around four weeks.

Nigel, 55, from Cheshire, was last seen on CCTV at Holgate Caravan Park in Silverdale on April 17 and was also seen at the Leighton Moss RSPB site on April 18.

He is described as being around 6ft 1ins tall and has a long beard and long hair which is often tied in a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a blue Berghaus waterproof jacket and may be carrying a maroon-coloured rucksack.

Missing man Nigel Redshaw.

Timeline of Nigel’s last known movements:

April 15 – Nigel is collected from Lancaster train station by a friend at 7:20pm

April 16 – Nigel goes missing from friend’s house in Low Gill

April 17 – Nigel is seen on CCTV at Holgate Caravan Park between 10:30am – 12:56pm

April 18 – Nigel is seen at Leighton Moss, Lancashire, by members of the public between 8:45am - 10:23am

April 22 – Nigel is reported missing to police

Inspector Ross Woods, South Lakes Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Since Nigel was reported to us as missing we have conducted a full investigation to find him. A team of officers have conducted extensive CCTV enquiries and searches across the Arnside and Silverdale areas.

“Nigel is originally from Cheshire but has a footprint in all areas of Cumbria.

“We are growing considerably concerned for Nigel’s welfare and safety and would urge anyone who has seen Nigel or knows where he may be to get in touch.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Nigel to contact us and let us know you are safe.”

If you see Nigel please call 999.