Police confirm that human bones have been found on Morecambe Bay beach

Police said they were called to Cove Road Beach, Silverdale, at 4.10pm on March 31 to reports bones had been found in the water.

A police spokesman said: “Our initial enquiries have confirmed that some of the remains are human.

“Although we are keeping an open mind as to the origin of the remains, we believe they have been in the sea for a significant period.

“Our enquiries are expected to be ongoing for some time and we continue to liaise with HM Coroner.