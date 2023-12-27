Police concerned for young man with links to Morecambe who disappeared days before Christmas

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a young man who disappeared days before Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cavan Bryan was last seen on Sycamore Grove in Barrow-in-Furness on Sunday, December 17. He is still missing ten days on.

'Concerned' officers from Cumbria Police have today (December 27) released a picture of Cavan as part of an appeal to find him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said the 20-year-old, who has links to Morecambe, is described as 5ft 9in tall, slim, with mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Cavan Bryan has been missing since December 17.

A Cumbria Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen 20-year-old Cavan Bryan? Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Cavan who was last seen on Sycamore Grove, Barrow-

in-Furness on December 17 2023.

"Cavan is described as 5ft 9in tall, slim, with mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit. Cavan has links to Morecambe.