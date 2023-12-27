Police concerned for young man with links to Morecambe who disappeared days before Christmas
Cavan Bryan was last seen on Sycamore Grove in Barrow-in-Furness on Sunday, December 17. He is still missing ten days on.
'Concerned' officers from Cumbria Police have today (December 27) released a picture of Cavan as part of an appeal to find him.
They said the 20-year-old, who has links to Morecambe, is described as 5ft 9in tall, slim, with mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.
"Anyone with information should contact police on 101.”