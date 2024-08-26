Police concerned for welfare of missing Morecambe man
Police are appealing for information to trace a Morecambe man who is missing.
Carl Joy was last seen on Lord Street, Morecambe on Friday August 23 at approximately 1pm, possibly with a dark blue hybrid pedal cycle.
Unfortunately, police don’t know what he was last wearing but he is described as a white male around 5ft10 of stocky build short, shaven hair that is grey.
He also has tattoos on both his right and left arm.
Police are really concerned about Carl's welfare and need the public’s help to bring him home.
If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Carl, please get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting log number 1472 23/08.