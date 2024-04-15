Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edward Procter, 73, was last seen on Marine Road East, Morecambe, at 10.30am on Saturday April 13, and police are concerned for his welfare.

He is 5ft 6, slim build, has thinning grey hair, and wears glasses.

When he was last seen, Edward was wearing blue Levi jeans, a blue jacket with white fur lining, brown shoes, and a blue flat cap.

In addition to Morecambe, Edward has links to Lancaster.

For immediate sightings of Edward, please call 999.