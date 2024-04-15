Police concerned for welfare of missing Morecambe man
Police are asking for help to find a man missing from Morecambe.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edward Procter, 73, was last seen on Marine Road East, Morecambe, at 10.30am on Saturday April 13, and police are concerned for his welfare.
He is 5ft 6, slim build, has thinning grey hair, and wears glasses.
When he was last seen, Edward was wearing blue Levi jeans, a blue jacket with white fur lining, brown shoes, and a blue flat cap.
In addition to Morecambe, Edward has links to Lancaster.
For immediate sightings of Edward, please call 999.
Any information as to where he might be, call 101 quoting log 0688 of April 13.