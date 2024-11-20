Police concerned for welfare of missing man who could be in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing man believed to be in the Morecambe area.

Gary Metcalfe, aged 53, was reported missing shortly after 6.10pm on Monday (November 18) and is thought to have travelled to the Morecambe area of Lancashire.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with thinning fair ginger hair. He is usually clean shaven but may have grown a short beard.

Officers are increasingly concerned about Gary and ask that anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference at 1392 of 18/11.