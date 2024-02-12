Police concerned for welfare of 14-year-old boy missing from village near Lancaster
Mason Wheeler, 14, was last seen in the Milnthorpe area at 9.30am on February 7.
Mason is described as a white male, 5' 8" tall, brown eyes, brown wavy hair, with a north east accent.
He was last seen wearing a grey top with a black emblem on it, grey joggers neck chain, sliders and backpack.
Mason has strong links to the Northumbria and Cleveland areas and may have travelled to either or may have remained in Cumbria.
Officers are concerned for Mason's welfare and ask, that anyone who has seen Mason, or knows his current whereabout reports it by calling 101 or online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it