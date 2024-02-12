News you can trust since 1837
Police concerned for welfare of 14-year-old boy missing from village near Lancaster

Police are appealing for information in the search for a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:48 GMT
Mason Wheeler, 14, was last seen in the Milnthorpe area at 9.30am on February 7.

Mason is described as a white male, 5' 8" tall, brown eyes, brown wavy hair, with a north east accent.

He was last seen wearing a grey top with a black emblem on it, grey joggers neck chain, sliders and backpack.

Mason Wheeler.Mason Wheeler.
Mason has strong links to the Northumbria and Cleveland areas and may have travelled to either or may have remained in Cumbria.

Officers are concerned for Mason's welfare and ask, that anyone who has seen Mason, or knows his current whereabout reports it by calling 101 or online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it