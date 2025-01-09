Police concerned for man with links to Lancaster who has been missing for more than three weeks

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:10 GMT
Police are continuing to search for a man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Daniel Binkowski, 37, was last seen on December 17, at around 8.50pm at Charter Walk shopping centre in Burnley.

Police have since obtained a CCTV image of Daniel on December 18.

In the image, he is wearing a black coat, hat, and jeans.

Daniel Binkowski has been missing for more than three weeks.
Daniel Binkowski has been missing for more than three weeks.

He is 6ft 1, has brown hair and green eyes.

As Daniel has been missing for more than three weeks, police are very concerned for his welfare.

He has links to Lancaster, Burnley, Blackburn, Darwen, Accrington and Preston.

For immediate sightings of Daniel, please call 999.

If you have any information that might help find Daniel, please contact 101, quoting log 0306 of December 20 2024.

