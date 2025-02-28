Police, coastguard and rescue teams search for missing person in Morecambe Bay

By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Feb 2025, 09:54 BST
BSAR's Sherp all terrain vehicle joined the search for a missing person in Morecambe Bay.BSAR's Sherp all terrain vehicle joined the search for a missing person in Morecambe Bay.
Bay Search and Rescue team members were called out to help in a search for a missing person.

The callout on Thursday came only days after their all terrain vehicle the Sherp was back in action after breaking down.

BSAR helped Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team, Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team, Cumbria Police and Lancashire Police search for a missing person.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Thankfully they were found safe and well, so a great result.

“Great work from all teams.”

