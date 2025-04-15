Police close road near North Yorkshire village Ingleton after serious road traffic collision

Firefighters from Bentham were sent to assist paramedics at the scene of a road traffic collision.

Police have closed the road between Clapham and Ingleton after a serious road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that officers are currently en route to the serious road traffic collision on the A65 between Clapham and Ingleton.

They posted this on Facebook at around 1.30pm today, (Tuesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “The road is likely to be closed for some considerable time whilst officers deal with the incident.

Police close road between Clapham and Ingleton after serious road traffic collision.

“Please use alternative routes.”

Firefighters from Bentham were also sent to the scene to assist paramedics.

The air ambulance was also in attendance.

More information follows...