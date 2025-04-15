Police close road near North Yorkshire village Ingleton after serious road traffic collision

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 15:29 BST
Firefighters from Bentham were sent to assist paramedics at the scene of a road traffic collision.Firefighters from Bentham were sent to assist paramedics at the scene of a road traffic collision.
Police have closed the road between Clapham and Ingleton after a serious road traffic collision.

Police said that officers are currently en route to the serious road traffic collision on the A65 between Clapham and Ingleton.

They posted this on Facebook at around 1.30pm today, (Tuesday).

A police spokesman said: “The road is likely to be closed for some considerable time whilst officers deal with the incident.

Police close road between Clapham and Ingleton after serious road traffic collision.Police close road between Clapham and Ingleton after serious road traffic collision.
“Please use alternative routes.”

Firefighters from Bentham were also sent to the scene to assist paramedics.

The air ambulance was also in attendance.

More information follows...

