Police close road near Carnforth due to road traffic collision and vehicle fire

The A6 Warton near the roundabout at Borwick Lane is currently closed due to a road traffic collision and vehicle fire.

Police said on Facebook at 11am today: “We want to update you and let you know that A6 Warton near the roundabout at Borwick Lane is currently closed due to a road traffic collision and vehicle fire at the location.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we make sure the road is safe.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening, and we’ll update you here once we know more.

"As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”