Police close road in village near Lancaster after concern for welfare report
Emergency services including police, the fire service, and search and rescue, were called to Wray after a report of a concern for welfare.
Police closed a road in Wray towards Roeburndale East at around 8pm yesterday (Tuesday).
An eyewitness said by 12am today (Wednesday) most police had gone but the road was still cordoned off and a police presence was still in operation.
A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a concern for welfare, at around 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).
“It has since been resolved, and a man has been taken to a place of safety.”