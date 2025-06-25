Police close road in village near Lancaster after concern for welfare report

Police closed a road in a Lancaster village after a concern for welfare report.

Emergency services including police, the fire service, and search and rescue, were called to Wray after a report of a concern for welfare.

Police closed a road in Wray towards Roeburndale East at around 8pm yesterday (Tuesday).

An eyewitness said by 12am today (Wednesday) most police had gone but the road was still cordoned off and a police presence was still in operation.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a concern for welfare, at around 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

“It has since been resolved, and a man has been taken to a place of safety.”