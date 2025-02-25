Police close road in Morecambe after road traffic collision.

Police have closed a road in Morecambe after a road traffic collision.

Police said today (Tuesday) that Beaufort Road is currently closed from Anstable Road to Redwood Drive due to a road traffic collision.

A police spokesman said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we clear the road.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend avoiding the area and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”