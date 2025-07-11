Police close road in Lancaster due to road traffic collision

Police are warning about a road closure in Lancaster.

Police have closed a road in Lancaster due to a road traffic collision.

Lancaster Area police said on Facebook: “We want to update you and let you know that Newlands Road is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and avoiding the area.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you once the road is open.

"As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”