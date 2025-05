Police close road in Lancaster after road traffic collision.

Police are currently dealing with a three car collision on Bulk Road in Lancaster.

Police said they have closed the road from the junction of Ridge Lane to Caton Road in Lancaster.

They also said the call had come in about the collision at 4.04pm and there was damage only, no injuries. Three vehicles were involved.

A police spokesman said: “Please avoid the area and we will provide an update when we can.”